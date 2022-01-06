#Westport CT– On November 23, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Westport Police detectives
responded to Greens Farms Elementary School on a report that a staff member was possibly
impaired. Upon arrival, detectives learned that Speech and Language Pathologist Michelle
Babin allegedly fell asleep while providing educational instruction to a student. The
investigation further revealed that it purportedly took staff at least thirty seconds to wake Ms.
Babin and when she finally did wake up, she was reportedly mumbling incoherently.
Additionally, she purportedly had the odor of alcohol on her breath. Ms. Babin was ultimately
transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
The detectives conducted an extensive investigation and concluded that the student in
question was not being appropriately supervised while in Ms. Babin’s care because she was
reportedly both asleep as well as possibly intoxicated when she was supposed to be instructing
him. This put the child at great risk of being injured. A warrant for Ms. Babin’s arrest was
completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.
On the afternoon of December 30, 2021, Ms. Babin turned herself in at the Westport
Police Department. Per the warrant, she was charged with Risk of Injury to a Child. Ms. Babin
was released after posting a $75,000.00 bond and was arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on
January 5, 2022.
