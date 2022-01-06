#Westport CT– On November 23, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Westport Police detectives

responded to Greens Farms Elementary School on a report that a staff member was possibly

impaired. Upon arrival, detectives learned that Speech and Language Pathologist Michelle

Babin allegedly fell asleep while providing educational instruction to a student. The

investigation further revealed that it purportedly took staff at least thirty seconds to wake Ms.

Babin and when she finally did wake up, she was reportedly mumbling incoherently.

Additionally, she purportedly had the odor of alcohol on her breath. Ms. Babin was ultimately

transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.



The detectives conducted an extensive investigation and concluded that the student in

question was not being appropriately supervised while in Ms. Babin’s care because she was

reportedly both asleep as well as possibly intoxicated when she was supposed to be instructing

him. This put the child at great risk of being injured. A warrant for Ms. Babin’s arrest was

completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the afternoon of December 30, 2021, Ms. Babin turned herself in at the Westport

Police Department. Per the warrant, she was charged with Risk of Injury to a Child. Ms. Babin

was released after posting a $75,000.00 bond and was arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on

January 5, 2022.

