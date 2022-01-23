Fairfield News: Arrest Made in Robeks Incident

#Fairfield CT–On 01/22/2022 at approximately 2:26 PM, the Fairfield Police Department received numerous calls from employees at Robeks, located at 2061 Black Rock Turnpike, reporting a customer was throwing things, yelling at employees, and refusing to leave.

An investigation revealed that at approximately 1:05 PM, James Iannazzo (DOB 05/15/1973) of Fairfield, made a purchase at Robeks and left the store without incident.

At approximately 1:39 PM, Iannazzo called 911 requesting an EMS response to his home for a juvenile suffering from an allergic reaction and was later transported to an area hospital.

A short time later, Iannazzo returned to Robeks and confronted employees, yelling at them and demanding to know who had made the smoothie which contained peanuts, causing his child’s allergic reaction. When employees could not provide Iannazzo with the answer he became irate, yelling at the employees using a number of expletives. He then threw a drink at an employee, which hit their right shoulder. The employee reported that they had no complaints of pain or injury. Iannazzo also made comments toward an employee referencing their immigration status.

Iannazzo was told to leave multiple times by the employees but remained inside and continued to yell insults at the employees. Iannazzo then attempted to open a locked door that led to an “Employees Only” area where the employees were, behind the counter.

Iannazzo left the scene prior to police arrival, but was identified shortly after. Iannazzo turned himself into police without incident.

Iannazzo told Officers that he was upset about his son having a severe allergic reaction and he went back to the store as a result.

During the investigation, employees reported that Iannazzo never told them about the peanut allergy but had only requested that there be no peanut butter in his drink.

James Iannazzo (DOB 05/15/1973) of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with C.G.S 53a-181ka; Intimidation Based on Bigotry or Bias in the Second Degree, C.G.S 53a-181; Breach of Peace in the Second Degree and C.G.S 53a-107 Criminal Trespass in the First Degree. He was issued a court appearance date of 2/7/2022 at Bridgeport Superior Court.