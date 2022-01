#Fairfield CT– The manager at the 546 Post Road McDonald’s reported that on Friday morning (1/21/22) at 05:27hrs a white box truck, occupied by two unknown individuals, pulled up to the store and extracted 400 gallons of cooking oil worth approximately $400.00. The two individuals were on the property for approximately 30 minutes. The manager reported that several McDonald’s in the area (Westport, Norwalk) were also victims.

