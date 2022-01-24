Shelton News: Man Shot UPDATE

Here is an update on the shooting we told you about two days ago when it happened:On 1-22-22 at approximately 8:15pm, Shelton Police were dispatched to the area of 350 Coram Ave for a shooting. A 28 year old male victim from Derby was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting. The male is still in the hospital at this time.

Detectives were called to the scene for processing. This is currently an active ongoing investigation by detectives. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.