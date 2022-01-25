Trumbull POLICE SAVE SUICIDAL MAN ATTEMPTING TO JUMP FROM BRIDGE



#Trumbull CT–JANUARY 25, 2022

With the help of several alert citizens, Trumbull police officers prevented a despondent man from his suicide attempt of jumping from an overpass onto the highway below. Early Sunday, January 23, 2022 at about 1:30 am, Trumbull Police received a report of a man standing on the ledge of the bridge on White Plains Road (Route 127) near Broadbridge Road, preparing to jump onto the Route 8 highway below. The twenty-one (21) year old man was very emotional and upset, but was speaking with several passing motorists who had stopped and were attempting to calm him down before emergency personnel arrived.



The man had climbed up the concrete wall and over top of the barrier fence where he was spotted by the concerned motorists as he was leaning over the edge of the bridge, which is approximately thirty (30) feet above the actively travelled highway below. At one point, the man turned and stepped off of the bridge’s ledge, but the citizens and officers quickly climbed onto the railing, and grabbed ahold of him, prevented his fall, and pulled him to safety. Officer Iucci and Officer Van Fleet then held the man and restrained him until EMS arrived.



The man remained distraught as officers spoke with him and tried to calm him down. Trumbull EMS eventually transported the man to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported to any of the individuals involved.



The good Samaritans, along with Officers Van Fleet and Joseph Iucci, are all credited with saving the man by pulling him to safety. Trumbull Police are specifically crediting the quick actions of the passing motorists who stopped to assist this desperate man, and are planning to formally recognize them for their life-saving efforts.

If you are in emotional distress, in suicidal crisis, or if you believe that someone else is in danger of suicide, contact your local emergency services for immediate help. To contact the Trumbull Police Department call (203) 261-3665 and dial 911 for all emergencies. You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

