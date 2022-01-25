Ansonia News: Stabbing

Police UPDATE: On January 25, 2022 at about 2:10 P.M., there was a report of a two-car accident in the CVS / Burger King Parking lot on Pershing Drive. During the investigation, a separate altercation occurred where one male stabbed another male several times and a friend of the stabbing victim was cut on the hand during the incident. The stabbing happened in front of the officer investigating the motor vehicle accident and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.



The victim, a 21 year-old male from Meriden, was transported to a local hospital for multiple stab wounds to the upper body. He is listed in serious but stable condition.



The suspect, Matthew Romans age 22 of Ansonia, was charged with Assault First Degree, Assault Third Degree, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree. Romans was held on a $75,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on January 26, 2022.



The investigation into the incident that led up to the stabbing is still under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

