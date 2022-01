2022-01-18@12:40pm–#Fairfield CT– #Bridgeport CT– Two kayakers overturned while in the channel at St. Mary’s By The Sea and Fairfield’s Jennings Beach. The two let go of their kayaks and clung to the channel marker. Both Bridgeport and Fairfield responded to the rescue with Fairfield rescuing the two and taken to the Fairfield Marina to an awaiting ambulance. The air temperature was 37 degrees with very gusty winds.