2022-03-16 Special thanks to all the viewers for told me about the shooting on Newfield Avenue this evening. No details, no surprise there. You MIGHT get an update on Bridgeport Police’s Twitter feed. I guess they can tell you what you need to know in just 144 characters. You’re not hurting me Joe, you’re hiding the info from the citizens. If you see something text Steve at 203-769-6961. Don’t let Joe continue to hide the news from you!