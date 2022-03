2022-03-14@12:02pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters quick response possibly avoided a major fire at townhouse complex at 75 Stewart Street. The fire that was on the porch began to extend to the eves of the attic. The townhouses share a common roof/attic line which could have extended to the other homes. Right afterwards, firefighters used this as training for both rookies and veterans.