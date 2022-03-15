What Is Mayor Ganim Hiding

Scott Appleby BPD: “When confirmed reports come in we either place them on social media or we send out a press release if they are of significance. You are certainly under law free to follow the FOI portal for police reports of any incidents you want to report on to the community. So the last incident happened on March 6th according to the Bridgeport Police Twitter page”. FOI? It won’t be news by the time it’s approved.

Do you believe that? If you do, I’ll be happy to sell you the Congress Street Bridge! Only in Bridgeport!