Bridgeport News: Assault

2022-03-14@11:37pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was assaulted on Seaview Avenue at Ogden Street Extension. I was able to drive from Fairfield to the scene and the short-staffed Bridgeport Police Department was not on scene. There was a topless man with a baseball bat over his shoulder as seen in the dashcam photo. I was able to drive back to Fairfield when EMS was allowed to enter the scene (at least half an hour round trip). Currently, the department is short-staffed by over 110 officers and is expected to be short of 150 officers by summer. At best they will have 30 graduate from the academy.