Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

FAIRFIELD BICYCLE RODEO

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 8, 2022

FAIRFIELD BICYCLE RODEOAT JENNINGS BEACH ON MAY 1, 2022FAIRFIELD, CT April 8, 2022– The Fairfield Police Athletic League (PAL), Town of Fairfield Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee and local Cub Scout packs will present the 2022 Bicycle Rodeo in the Jennings Beach parking log in Fairfield, CT, on Sunday, May 1, from 9:00 AM to noon.
With the purpose of educating local youth on the basics of bicycle and road safety, this year’s bicycle rodeo will feature a training course with areas to learn proper riding techniques, helmet fitting and inspection, and equipment repairs. Hosted by the Fairfield PAL in partnership with Yale/New Haven Health, volunteers will set up the course and prepare the different stations. Starting at 9:00 AM, children will be invited to run through the course as well as receive bike safety education materials, reflectors, and other safety equipment.
Helmets will be inspected ensuring a proper fit. If needed, riders will be given new helmets free of charge. In addition, representatives from area Cub Scouts will be on hand to connect families with information about their local packs including how to join. After a break the last couple of years due to the pandemic, Cub Scouts are inviting area grade schoolers to join up and be part of all the fun.
The Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee’s purpose is to work toward making our streets safe and comfortable for all users through implementing our Town’s Bike &amp; Pedestrian Master Plan. We appreciate this opportunity to promote safe cycling in Fairfield, especially among young cyclists,” said Sarah Roy, chair of the Town of Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee.
For more information about the Fairfield Bicycle &amp; Pedestrian Committee, please visit www.fairfield.org/bikeped
This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Apr 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Hit By A Shopping Cart!

Apr 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Southport News: Truck Wedge Under Railroad Bridge

Apr 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Apr 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Hit By A Shopping Cart!

Apr 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

FAIRFIELD BICYCLE RODEO

Apr 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Southport News: Truck Wedge Under Railroad Bridge

Apr 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick