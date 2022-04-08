FAIRFIELD BICYCLE RODEO

FAIRFIELD BICYCLE RODEOAT JENNINGS BEACH ON MAY 1, 2022FAIRFIELD, CT April 8, 2022– The Fairfield Police Athletic League (PAL), Town of Fairfield Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee and local Cub Scout packs will present the 2022 Bicycle Rodeo in the Jennings Beach parking log in Fairfield, CT, on Sunday, May 1, from 9:00 AM to noon.

With the purpose of educating local youth on the basics of bicycle and road safety, this year’s bicycle rodeo will feature a training course with areas to learn proper riding techniques, helmet fitting and inspection, and equipment repairs. Hosted by the Fairfield PAL in partnership with Yale/New Haven Health, volunteers will set up the course and prepare the different stations. Starting at 9:00 AM, children will be invited to run through the course as well as receive bike safety education materials, reflectors, and other safety equipment.

Helmets will be inspected ensuring a proper fit. If needed, riders will be given new helmets free of charge. In addition, representatives from area Cub Scouts will be on hand to connect families with information about their local packs including how to join. After a break the last couple of years due to the pandemic, Cub Scouts are inviting area grade schoolers to join up and be part of all the fun.

The Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee’s purpose is to work toward making our streets safe and comfortable for all users through implementing our Town’s Bike & Pedestrian Master Plan. We appreciate this opportunity to promote safe cycling in Fairfield, especially among young cyclists,” said Sarah Roy, chair of the Town of Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee.

For more information about the Fairfield Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee, please visit www.fairfield.org/bikeped

