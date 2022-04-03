Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Church Roof Collapse

Apr 3, 2022

Bridgeport Police said: At 1649hrs the Bridgeport ECC received several 911 calls reporting a roof/building collapse at 1267 Barnum Ave. Bridgeport Fire responded on-scene and reported an abandoned church (TRUE PENTECOSTAL CHURCH), no occupants visible with a roof collapse. Portions of the building collapse impacted a nearby building but thus far no structural issues to that location. Again, no occupants reported within the collapsed structure and all searches deemed negative by on-scene Fire personnel. The Building Department has been notified. Barnum Ave between Mill Hill and Central Ave closed to traffic.

2022-04-03@4:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders along with the building inspector were called to the 1200 block of Barnum Avenue for the collapse of a roof at a church near Central Avenue. The church has been vacant and there were no reported injuries. Barnum Avenue is closed between Central and Mill Hill Avenue.

