Bridgeport News: Homicide

On April 9Th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received multiple 911 calls on reports of a shooting at the Bridgeport Innovative Center located at 955 Connecticut Avenue.

Upon arrival, patrol officers located a 33-year-old victim identified as Michael Yon. Yon suffered from a gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced deceased on the scene by my medical personnel.

The Bridgeport Police EOC received additional 911 calls regarding two more gunshot wound victims arriving at Bridgeport Hospital via private vehicle. Those two victims were found to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently the Detective Bureau’s Homicide & Identification Units are actively investigating and processing the crime scene.

The Bridgeport Police Department would like to offer their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Michael Yon.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Keith Hanson at #203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at #203-576 -TIPS