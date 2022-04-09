Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping



#Bridgeport CT– 19:13HRS The Bridgeport ECC received a call indicating that a child’s biological father came to the park and took the child while the child was playing, child was brought to the park by the foster parent. Incident occurred on Wordin Ave & Hanover St

At this time Bridgeport Police has alerted the State and Surrounding Police Departments and are looking for the following person of interest:

Father: James Douglas dob: 10-25-1991, 30yoa

Operating: CTReg: BE36105, Honda Civic EX 2014 4 door sedan color Maroon

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line 203-576-TIPS or contact their nearest Police Department.

