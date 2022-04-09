Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping

Apr 8, 2022


#Bridgeport CT– 19:13HRS The Bridgeport ECC received a call indicating that a child’s biological father came to the park and took the child while the child was playing, child was brought to the park by the foster parent. Incident occurred on Wordin Ave & Hanover St

At this time Bridgeport Police has alerted the State and Surrounding Police Departments and are looking for the following person of interest:

Father: James Douglas dob: 10-25-1991, 30yoa

Operating: CTReg: BE36105, Honda Civic EX 2014 4 door sedan color Maroon

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line 203-576-TIPS or contact their nearest Police Department.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

