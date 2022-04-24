Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Shooting On Stratford Avenue

Apr 23, 2022

Police UPDATE: At 1636hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a ShotSpotter Activation for Stratford Avenue between Union Ave. and Carroll Ave. Additional 911 calls were received indicating a possible person shot along with a vehicle struck. Suspected parties fled down Union Ave. Both hospitals checked clear for any GSW victims. A party on-scene was treated for a non-life threatening laceration by AMR, unknown cause at this time. One party on-scene was detained on an outstanding warrant from another State.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.

2022-04-23@4:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called to the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue for a person shot. When I arrived a man was handcuffed and put in a police car. A pickup truck was shot up but there appeared to be no victim at this time. EMS was again dispatched for a person with a laceration from broken glass. The area is taped off as a crime scene as police continue to investigate.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

