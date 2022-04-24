Bridgeport News: Shooting On Stratford Avenue

Police UPDATE: At 1636hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a ShotSpotter Activation for Stratford Avenue between Union Ave. and Carroll Ave. Additional 911 calls were received indicating a possible person shot along with a vehicle struck. Suspected parties fled down Union Ave. Both hospitals checked clear for any GSW victims. A party on-scene was treated for a non-life threatening laceration by AMR, unknown cause at this time. One party on-scene was detained on an outstanding warrant from another State.



This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.

2022-04-23@4:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called to the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue for a person shot. When I arrived a man was handcuffed and put in a police car. A pickup truck was shot up but there appeared to be no victim at this time. EMS was again dispatched for a person with a laceration from broken glass. The area is taped off as a crime scene as police continue to investigate.