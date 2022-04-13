Connecticut Department of Transportation Issues Reminder: Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and states across the country are promoting National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) from April 11-15, 2022. This year’s theme is “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.” The national campaign has been observed for more than 20 years and was launched by the Federal Highway Administration, American Traffic Safety Services Association, and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials as a public awareness campaign to help everyone understand they play a role in keeping motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and roadway workers safe, and to memorialize those who lost their lives in work zone crashes.



“As construction season begins for highway and roadway work, now is the time to remind everyone of the importance of paying attention as they approach and drive through work zones, so motorists, pedestrians, and roadway workers remain safe,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “Everyone must share the responsibility for work zone safety. Please, don’t wait until you’re in the work zone to reduce your speed. When you see orange, slow down.”



Statistics from the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse show in 2020, there were 774 fatal crashes in work zones resulting in 857 deaths. Out of the 857 fatalities, 117 were work zone workers demonstrating that the vast majority of those killed – were drivers and their passengers and pedestrians.

On Wednesday, April 13, CTDOT and organizations around the country will participate in Go Orange Day. Members of the public are invited to join CTDOT in spreading the message of work zone safety by wearing orange and sharing photos on social media using the hashtags #NWZAW #ObeyTheOrange and #GoOrange4Safety.



On Friday, April 15 at noon, CTDOT encourages the public to join the nation for a special moment of silence wherever you are to honor and remember the people killed in work zone crashes.



We recognize and appreciate all highway construction and maintenance workers, town and city public works departments across the state, public utility companies, private contractors, construction industry associations, and state and local police departments who are all affected by safe traveling through work zones.



To learn more about NWZAW, visit NWZAW.org and visit the Department of Transportation Work Zone Safety, CT Work Zone Safety.

