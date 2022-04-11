Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Lt. Governor Has Covid

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 11, 2022


HARTFORD, CT – Adam Joseph, Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz released the following statement today:
“On Sunday, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test which showed a positive result. She took a PCR test this morning and is awaiting the results. Our office will be conducting contact tracing this morning to identify and inform close contacts over the last five days. She is feeling well. Per CDC guidance, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz will isolate at home for the next five days, and will not be attending any in-person events this week. Lt. Governor Bysiewicz was scheduled to receive her second booster shot later this week. She encourages all residents to get vaccinated and receive their initial or second booster shoot when eligible to protect themselves, their loved ones and our greater Connecticut community.”

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

EXPANDED MEDICARE COVERAGE OF CHIROPRACTIC SERVICES

Apr 11, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Assault

Apr 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Route 8 Crash

Apr 9, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Lt. Governor Has Covid

Apr 11, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

EXPANDED MEDICARE COVERAGE OF CHIROPRACTIC SERVICES

Apr 11, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Assault

Apr 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Lights and Sirens

Auto Theft Task Force Joint Operation with Detective Bureau

Apr 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick