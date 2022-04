#Milford CT– On April 6, 2022, Milford Police took custody of Jose Ramos of Pallisades Avenue in Bridgeport regarding an active warrant for his arrest. Ramos is accused of sending a package to a female, who is the protected person of a full no-contact restraining order against him, in October 2021.

