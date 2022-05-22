Bridgeport News: Overnight Robberies

2022-05-21@12:40am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport police received a call from a citizen reporting he was robbed at gunpoint and pistol whipped in the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue. No information on the responsible party at this time. Victim was transported to the hospital by AMR
2022-05-21@2:25am–#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport police received a call from a citizen reporting he witnessed a robbery in the 800th block of Maplewood Ave. The victim suffered several non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.
