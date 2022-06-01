Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield University Worker Dies

May 31, 2022

Fairfield CT–On Tuesday May 31, 2022 at approximately 0712hrs, the Fairfield Police Emergency
Communications Center received several 911 calls reporting that a worker fell through a skylight
at the Central Utilities Facility building located on the property of Fairfield University, 1073
North Benson Rd.


Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, a 57-year-old male was located lying on the concrete
floor in a semi-responsive state.
He was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased.
His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.


A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was working on the rooftop of the building
when he apparently lost his balance and fell backwards through a skylight in the roof. He landed
onto the concrete floor below, falling approximately 40 feet.


At this time, foul play is not suspected however this incident is currently under investigation by
the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau with the assistance of the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration (OSHA).

This press release was made possible by:

