Milford News: Arson Arrest

2022-05-22–#Milford CT–On Sunday, May 22, 2022, the Milford Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to 264 High Street on the report of a vehicle fire. A fire was observed to include the engine block, hood, front bumper, tires, and front fender of the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished by Milford Fire Department who advised the fire appeared suspicious because it started outside of the vehicle.

Milford Police Detectives responded to continue the investigation. Video surveillance showed a male suspect wearing a mask and carrying a water bottle approach the vehicle. The suspect pours a liquid on the front hood of the vehicle andthen lights a match, causing a fire. The fire is seen spreading across the front of the vehicle and the suspect then takes the plastic water bottle and walks away.

The male in the video was later identified as Gerol Francilme (57) homeless of Milford. Francilme was located at the residence of a female, who the vehicle belonged to and has an active order of protection against Francilme. Francilmewas then taken into custody.

Francilme was charged with:Violation of a Protective Order (2 Counts)Arson 3rd and Criminal Mischief 1stFrancilme was held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned at Milford Court on May 23, 2022