Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News

Milford News: Arson Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 23, 2022

2022-05-22–#Milford CT–On Sunday, May 22, 2022, the Milford Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to 264 High Street on the report of a vehicle fire. A fire was observed to include the engine block, hood, front bumper, tires, and front fender of the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished by Milford Fire Department who advised the fire appeared suspicious because it started outside of the vehicle.

Milford Police Detectives responded to continue the investigation. Video surveillance showed a male suspect wearing a mask and carrying a water bottle approach the vehicle. The suspect pours a liquid on the front hood of the vehicle andthen lights a match, causing a fire. The fire is seen spreading across the front of the vehicle and the suspect then takes the plastic water bottle and walks away.

The male in the video was later identified as Gerol Francilme (57) homeless of Milford. Francilme was located at the residence of a female, who the vehicle belonged to and has an active order of protection against Francilme. Francilmewas then taken into custody.

Francilme was charged with:Violation of a Protective Order (2 Counts)Arson 3rd and Criminal Mischief 1stFrancilme was held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned at Milford Court on May 23, 2022

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Local News

Stefanowski/Devlin Accept Police Nod

May 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

COMPREHENSIVE RELIEF TO TOXIC-EXPOSED VETERANS

May 20, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Accountability Requested

May 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Local News

Milford News: Arson Arrest

May 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Westport News: Fatal Accident Closes Roadway

May 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Today’s Vehicle Fire

May 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Delayed Opening for Areas Immersed with Ticks announced by City Health Department and Parks and Recreation Department

May 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick