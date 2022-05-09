Stefanowski, Devlin Accept Republican Nomination

Branford, CT– Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for Governor of Connecticut, and State Representative Laura Devlin of Fairfield, Republican candidate for Lt. Governor, accept Republican nomination for Governor and Lt. Governor:

“This is just the beginning of what has already been an exciting campaign. We’ve been all over Connecticut talking with people about our vision for our great state: making it easier for people to make a life here, harder for politicians and insiders to take advantage of taxpayers and safer for all our communities,” said Stefanowski.

“Too often one-Party control of state government, leaves the people out, but keeps the insiders in. I’m excited that for the next six months we’re going to be able to get to every town and talk with people about what matters to them, so that we can hit the ground running in January,” said Devlin.\