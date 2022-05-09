Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stefanowski, Devlin Accept Republican Nomination

Branford, CT– Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for Governor of Connecticut, and State Representative Laura Devlin of Fairfield, Republican candidate for Lt. Governor, accept Republican nomination for Governor and Lt. Governor:  

“This is just the beginning of what has already been an exciting campaign. We’ve been all over Connecticut talking with people about our vision for our great state: making it easier for people to make a life here, harder for politicians and insiders to take advantage of taxpayers and safer for all our communities,” said Stefanowski. 

“Too often one-Party control of state government, leaves the people out, but keeps the insiders in. I’m excited that for the next six months we’re going to be able to get to every town and talk with people about what matters to them, so that we can hit the ground running in January,” said Devlin.\

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

