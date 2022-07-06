Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON AQUARION WATER 27 PERCENT RATE HIKE REQUEST

Jul 6, 2022

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding a notice of intent filed today with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority by Aquarion Water seeking to raise rates by 27 percent over three years. Eversource acquired Aquarion in 2017. While this is the first rate case filed by Aquarion since that acquisition, the company has imposed a series of escalating Water Infrastructure and Conservation Adjustment surcharges, now totaling a cumulative 10.3 percent. State statute caps those surcharges at 10 percent. Any hike beyond that requires a new rate case, which is why Aquarion is filing now.

“The Office of the Attorney General will intervene to vigorously review and scrutinize every aspect of this rate request. The last thing Connecticut families and small businesses need right now is a double-digit water bill hike, on top of steadily mounting surcharges. I fully support modernizing our aging water infrastructure, but we need to make sure we are doing it in a way that respects the financial pressures Connecticut families and small businesses are facing right now,” said Attorney General Tong.

Aquarion is seeking to raise rates 13.9 percent in year one, an additional 6.9 percent in year two, and an additional 4.2 percent in year three.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

