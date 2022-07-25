Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Vine Street Raid

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 25, 2022

#Bridgeport News: In view of the continued gun violence in the area of Park Avenue and Vine Street, the Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) Narcotics and Vice Division conducted a criminal investigation at the Scotch Bonnett Studio located at 22 Vine Street.  Narcotics and Vice Officers were able to secure a search warrant for the business, its gated parking area, and all motor vehicles positioned within said parking area where narcotics and marijuana transactions were occurring. 

On July 23, 2022 at approximately 8:00 PM the BPD Emergency Services Unit and Narcotics & Vice Division served the search warrant assisted by members of the BPD Patrol Division.     

As a result of this warrant service (8) individuals were placed under arrest, (2) vehicles, 15.68 pounds of marijuana, over $2000 in cash, and (3) semi-automatic handguns were seized.

The arrests and charges are as follows:

  1. 55-year-old Orville Brown of Bridgeport, CT is charged with: Possession WITS hallucinogen (21a-277(b)(2A*).
  2. 55-year-old Andrew South of Bridgeport, CT is charged with: Possession WITS hallucinogen (21a-277(a)(1B+).
  3. 47-year-old George John of Bridgeport, CT is charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm (53a-217), Risk of Injury to a Minor (53-21(a)(1), Carrying a Pistol without a Permit (29-35(a), and Interfering with a Police Officer (53a-167a).
  4. 44-year-old Courtney Campbell of Stratford, CT is charged with Conspiracy to Possess 1 kg. or More of Cannabis (21a-278(b)(1D*) and Interfering with a Police Officer (53a-167a).
  5. 41-year-old Kirk Robinson of Milford, CT was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogen (21a-277(b(2A*) and Operation of a drug factory (21a-277(c).
  6. 39-year-old Valmore Bennett of Bridgeport, CT is charged with Illegal Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (29-38).
  7. 36-year-old Eibisay Rosario of New Haven, CT is charged with Possession with Intent to Sell 1 kg. or More of Cannabis (21a-278(b)(1D*).
  8. 28-year-old Delroy Westney of Bridgeport, CT is charged with Illegal Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (29-38), Illegal Possession of a large capacity magazine (53-202w(c2), Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogen (21a-277(a(1B+), an Operation of a Drug Factory (21a-277(c). 
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Fatal Accident On Route 8/25

Jul 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Apartment Fire

Jul 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Raid On Vine Street

Jul 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Vine Street Raid

Jul 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Structure Fire

Jul 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Fatal Accident On Route 8/25

Jul 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

MULTISTATE AGREEMENT RECOVERING $34.2 MILLION FOR THOUSANDS OF U.S. SERVICEMEMBERS DEFRAUDED BY HARRIS JEWELRY

Jul 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick