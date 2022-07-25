Bridgeport News: Vine Street Raid

#Bridgeport News: In view of the continued gun violence in the area of Park Avenue and Vine Street, the Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) Narcotics and Vice Division conducted a criminal investigation at the Scotch Bonnett Studio located at 22 Vine Street. Narcotics and Vice Officers were able to secure a search warrant for the business, its gated parking area, and all motor vehicles positioned within said parking area where narcotics and marijuana transactions were occurring.

On July 23, 2022 at approximately 8:00 PM the BPD Emergency Services Unit and Narcotics & Vice Division served the search warrant assisted by members of the BPD Patrol Division.

As a result of this warrant service (8) individuals were placed under arrest, (2) vehicles, 15.68 pounds of marijuana, over $2000 in cash, and (3) semi-automatic handguns were seized.

The arrests and charges are as follows:

55-year-old Orville Brown of Bridgeport, CT is charged with: Possession WITS hallucinogen (21a-277(b)(2A*). 55-year-old Andrew South of Bridgeport, CT is charged with: Possession WITS hallucinogen (21a-277(a)(1B+). 47-year-old George John of Bridgeport, CT is charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm (53a-217), Risk of Injury to a Minor (53-21(a)(1), Carrying a Pistol without a Permit (29-35(a), and Interfering with a Police Officer (53a-167a). 44-year-old Courtney Campbell of Stratford, CT is charged with Conspiracy to Possess 1 kg. or More of Cannabis (21a-278(b)(1D*) and Interfering with a Police Officer (53a-167a). 41-year-old Kirk Robinson of Milford, CT was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogen (21a-277(b(2A*) and Operation of a drug factory (21a-277(c). 39-year-old Valmore Bennett of Bridgeport, CT is charged with Illegal Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (29-38). 36-year-old Eibisay Rosario of New Haven, CT is charged with Possession with Intent to Sell 1 kg. or More of Cannabis (21a-278(b)(1D*). 28-year-old Delroy Westney of Bridgeport, CT is charged with Illegal Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (29-38), Illegal Possession of a large capacity magazine (53-202w(c2), Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogen (21a-277(a(1B+), an Operation of a Drug Factory (21a-277(c).