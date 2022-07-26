Bridgeport News: 2 Died In Route 8/25 Crash

2022-07-24@8:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A van driven by Wilber Martinez was traveling in the wrong direction on Route 8 and struck an Acura driven by Monica Wilson, 41 of Westport head-on. Wilson died from her injuries, just two days shy of her birthday. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Ananias Castillo-Icabalzeta of Bridgeport was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries according to the state police reports. A male in the van was reported to have a weak pulse when extricated from the van according to radio reports. He remains in critical condition at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center. Route 8 south was closed for over 5 hours for a police investigation.

Post navigation