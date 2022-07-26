Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 2 Died In Route 8/25 Crash

Stephen Krauchick

Jul 26, 2022

2022-07-24@8:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A van driven by Wilber Martinez was traveling in the wrong direction on Route 8 and struck an Acura driven by Monica Wilson, 41 of Westport head-on. Wilson died from her injuries, just two days shy of her birthday. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Ananias Castillo-Icabalzeta of Bridgeport was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries according to the state police reports. A male in the van was reported to have a weak pulse when extricated from the van according to radio reports. He remains in critical condition at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center. Route 8 south was closed for over 5 hours for a police investigation.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

