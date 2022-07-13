Fairfield News: WAFU Asian Bistro UPDATE



#Fairfield CT–In the aftermath of the WAFU Asian Bistro (3671 Post Road – Southport) shooting incident, which occurred on June 19, 2022, the Fairfield Police Department submitted a request for Summary Suspension of the Liquor License to the Department of consumer protection (DCP).

Today, we were informed by the Department of Consumer Protection, Liquor ControlDivision that the permittee has voluntarily surrendered their liquor permit. They will NO LONGER BE PERMITTED TO SERVE ALCOHOL.

Any violations of law, which occurred on that date and previous are still under investigation by the Department of Consumer Protection.

The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank the DCP for all of their hard work and dedication, in this case, to ensure that the residents of Fairfield maintain their quality of life and that establishments are functioning within the confines of the law.