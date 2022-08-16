Arrest Made In Bridgeport Homicide

Detective Heanue obtained an arrest warrant for Steven Hutchinson (DOB: 6/19/89 OF Bridgeport) for Saturday’s triple shooting and homicide on Knowlton Street. Hutchinson had been arrested shortly after the incident by Officer Baldwin and charged with weapons violations. Since then, Detective Heanue has obtained evidence that indicates that Hutchinson fired the gun that killed 21-year-old Troy Walker of Ansonia and seriously wounded two others.

The shooting is believed to be the result of a robbery gone bad. The facts prove that Hutchinson and two other perpetrators approached the victims to rob them. It is not known why the victims were targeted. There was no prior relationship been the victims and the perpetrators.

In addition to his original charges, Hutchinson is now charged with Murder, Felony Murder, 2 counts of Assault in the First Degree, and Robbery in the First Degree. In addition to his original bond of $1,000,000, an additional $2,000,000 bond was set by the court.

This case remains open, and detectives are following up on many leads in hopes of arresting the other two perpetrators.

This was great work by Officer Corey Baldwin and the many officers and detectives who assisted in the investigation.

On August 13, 2022 at approximately 1:50 am Bridgeport Police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport Police Officer Corey Baldwin was in the vicinity and observed the crime in progress. A Chevrolet sedan connected with the shooting began to flee the scene and engaged Officer Baldwin in pursuit. Officer Baldwin pursued the Chevrolet sedan throughout the City and eventually into the north end. The vehicle came to a stop on Terrace Circle where the operator, and a single front passenger, fled the vehicle on foot. Officer Baldwin exited his patrol car and pursued the operator who was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest. The passenger is still at large. Two semi-automatic handguns were located and submitted into evidence. The suspect operator has been identified 33-year-old Steven Hutchinson of Bridgeport CT. Hutchinson will be immediately charged with motor vehicle and weapons violations. Additional charges to follow.

During the time of this pursuit, additional Patrol Officers continued to the scene of the shooting. Upon arrival the officers determined several gunshot wound victims had left the area moments earlier in private vehicles headed towards Bridgeport Hospital.

Patrol Officers secured the crime scenes and notified the Detective Bureau (DB). The DB Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation. They are being assisted by Detectives from the Identification Unit (forensics). The Detective Bureau is currently in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at three crime scenes (Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street / Bridgeport Hospital ER Entrance / Terrace Circle).

Police responded to the Bridgeport Hospital where they identified 3 victims, one of which was pronounced deceased. The deceased is a 21-year-old Connecticut man. The police department has notified the deceased next of kin. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. The two remaining gunshot wound victims are Connecticut residents; one is 22-years-old and the other is 21-years-old. The surviving victims received serious injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.