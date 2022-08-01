Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Water Rescue

By Stephen Krauchick

Aug 1, 2022

2022-07-31@ 10:47 am the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of an overturned canoe and two parties in the water near the Pleasure Beach Bridge. The Bridgeport Police and Fire Marine Units were dispatched and upon arrival reported two male parties holding onto the pilings of the old Pleasure Beach Bridge. Those assisted reported their canoe was overturned by the wake of a passing power vessel while they were fishing.  Both parties were taken back to the dock safely by the marine units. Superficial injuries were reported with no medical attention requested.

