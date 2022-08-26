Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Aug 26, 2022

#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.


At about 1:00 p.m., on August 25th, JCPenney security personnel observed Mcintosh selecting various pieces of merchandise where he concealed the items under his oversized clothing. Security personnel attempted to apprehend Mcintosh who was cooperative at first but then became aggressive towards security. As security approached Mcintosh he reached for his hip where he grabbed a knife and flipped open the blade causing security to step back. Mcintosh then threw the merchandise at the security officer and left the scene where he eventually ran down Madison Avenue. Mcintosh was later located by Trumbull police and taken into custody.


Mcintosh was charged with Robbery 2nd degree and Larceny 6th degree and was held on a $10,000 bond. Mcintosh also had an outstanding arrest warrant for his involvement in shoplifting at the Westfield Trumbull Mall Target location that occurred in June 2022, where stole merchandise and left the scene. He was charged with Larceny 6th degree and was held on an additional $500 bond. Mcintosh was given a court date of September 7, 2022, at Bridgeport Superior Court for both arrests. There were no injuries in either of the incidents.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

