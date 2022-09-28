Bridgeport News: Carjacking

2022-09-27@10:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 2019 red Rav 45 was taken at gunpoint by two black males on Ashley Street which is in the Beardsley Park area of town. I use to be able to warn you of carjacking’s until Ganim took the press radios away. I only found out because it was given to other towns to be on the lookout for it.



