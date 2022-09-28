Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Carjacking

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 27, 2022

2022-09-27@10:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 2019 red Rav 45 was taken at gunpoint by two black males on Ashley Street which is in the Beardsley Park area of town. I use to be able to warn you of carjacking’s until Ganim took the press radios away. I only found out because it was given to other towns to be on the lookout for it.


See ALL our posts not just what Facebook shows you!
Available on Apple and AndroidSearch: Doing It LocalGet push alerts for important breaking news!!
This news report is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News; Motorcycle – Car Collision

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car-Motorcycle Collide

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shots Fired Hitting Into A Child’s Bedroom

Sep 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Carjacking

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News; Motorcycle – Car Collision

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Home Heating Assitance Urged

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick