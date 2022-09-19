Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-19@4:03am– The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call on a preliminary report of a party shot in the 600th block of Trumbull Ave. Bridgeport PD and AMR responded to find a male party shot, unknown area of injury and extent. Party was transported by AR to area hospital. On-scene reports indicate party may have known the suspects involved. This is an active investigation at this time.



