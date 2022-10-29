Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Homicide

Oct 29, 2022

#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location.  Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso.  He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.

The Detective Bureau took charge of the investigation and is currently processing the crime scene.  Atlantic Street remains closed between Iranistan Avenue and Barnum Dyke.  The road is expected to re-open late this morning.

Bridgeport Police are in the process of notifying next of kin.   

LAWRENCE BLUE IS WANTED FOR QUESTIONING IN THIS MURDER – PLEASE SEE ATTACHED FLYER. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Keith Hanson, at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

