Bridgeport News: Imprisoned Personal Director To Get $3K A Month Pension

#Bridgeport CT– Former city personnel director David Dunn, who spent four months in prison for conspiring with former police chief AJ Perez to cheat to become police chief will still get a $3,420. 41 pension, a 50% reduction decided by a judge today. The disgraced personnel director negotiated down insurance and pension benefits for first responders during his reign.

Read the full “memorandum of decision” here:

https://civilinquiry.jud.ct.gov/DocumentInquiry/DocumentInquiry.aspx?DocumentNo=23669894