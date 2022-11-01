Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Oct 31, 2022
#Bridgeport CT–On October 30, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm Bridgeport Police Officers, on scene at Bridgeport Hospital, reported a male victim walked into the emergency room with several stab wounds. The victim, identified as a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, was transported to the hospital via private vehicle. Upon his arrival, the victim was observed to be suffering from several puncture wounds to his torso and at least one puncture to the back of his head. The victim is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim knew his attacker. A crime scene area was located on Orchard Street just south of its intersection with Boston Avenue and processed. The area is now clear of police activity.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Jose Bahr, at 203-581-5219 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

