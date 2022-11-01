Bridgeport News: No Contract In Sight For Fire/Police The Bridgeport Fire Department has been working for two years without a contract. The police one year. After a press conference yesterday I pressed Mayor Ganim and City Councilperson Ernie Newton for comment. Ganim said it’s a “delicate process” that he doesn’t like to talk about in the media as it does not respect the process but says he is supportive of the first responders. A couple of months ago I asked Newton about the contract when he said if presented with a contract he would vote on it but he said it is still a process going on. I asked Mayor Ganim if the first responders are being unrealistic in their negotiations and he said the city wants to get settled as quickly as they can. When I asked when a realistic timeframe is Ganim said he didn’t know but it’s closer now than it’s ever been but it’s not something that can be resolved in a week or two.

