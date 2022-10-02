Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the below party for his involvement in the robbery of an 11-year-old in the late afternoon on Wednesday September 28, 2022.
This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus along East Main Street in Bridgeport CT.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this party is asked to immediately contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at (203) 581-5256 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Department Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.
