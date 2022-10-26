FOUR JUVENILE CAR THIEVES CAPTURED IN TRUMBULL

Trumbull Police charged four (4) juveniles after they crashed a stolen car and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood near Town Hall early today. Officers who were searching the area located the four suspects as they were attempting to escape with the help of an Uber driver.

One (1) juvenile, age 12, of Hamden, one (1) juvenile, age 15, of West Haven, and two (2) juveniles, ages 15 and 16, of New Haven, were all arrested and charged with auto theft for their involvement in this incident.

Early today, just after 4:00 AM, a Trumbull officer observed a blue Hyundai Sonata speeding through Trumbull Center and continuing up Church Hill Road towards Main Street (Route 111) at high speed. The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but quickly lost sight of it.

The officer was checking the area of Main Street and was unable to locate the vehicle, but observed two (2) youths running from a wooded area behind the gas station nearby. Trumbull Officers converged in the area attempting to apprehend a total of four (4) individuals that were

The Hyundai was located unoccupied and heavily damage deep in the wooded area off of Main Street across from Church Hill Road where it had run off the road. Police learned that the Hyundai was reported stolen to Meriden police on October 23, 2022.

As officers were searching the area, they were alerted by an Uber driver who reported that he was called to pick up the four (4) juvenile suspects nearby on Old Church Hill Road. An officer then recognized one of the juveniles as one of the occupants of the stolen vehicle who had fled from the wooded area earlier. All four were then taken into custody. Trumbull EMS responded and evaluate the juveniles, but no injuries were reported as a result of the vehicle crash.

All four (4) subjects were charged with Larceny in the Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Second Degree, and Interfering with an Officer. The 16-year-old from New Haven was additionally charged with Credit Card Theft (2 counts). All four were released to parents on a Promise to Appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on November 4, 2022.

