STOLEN VEHICLE ARRESTS IN TRUMBULL LEAD TO DRUGS AND GUNS

#Trumbull CT– On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Trumbull Police arrested the occupants of a stolen vehicle after a short pursuit and recovered a number of drugs and two handguns during the apprehension. Manasia Bennett, age 20, of Middletown, and Maureece Fussell, age 25, of Wethersfield, both ran from the vehicle but were captured by the pursing officers nearby. Both were charged with a variety of criminal and motor vehicle charges related to the vehicle theft and pursuit, as well as possession of narcotics and weapons.

Just after 9:00 PM, Trumbull police observed a Honda Passport, that had previously been reported stolen from Meriden, traveling near Daniel’s Farm Road. As officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, Fussell drove the Honda towards arriving officers and struck a police vehicle causing the Honda to become disabled between the struck patrol car and a tree in a residential yard on Laurel Street. Fussell and the passenger, Bennett, then ran from the stolen vehicle, but after a brief foot chase Fussell was apprehended after being tackled to the ground and Bennett was quickly located hiding nearby. Bennett later reported of difficulty breathing, and Fussell reported being injured, so Trumbull EMS responded and transported Bennett to St. Vincent’s Hospital, and Fussell to Bridgeport Hospital where they were treated and later released from the hospital under continual police custody.

Fussell was found to be in possession of over forty (40) bundles of Fentanyl, two (2) bags of crack cocaine packaged for sale, $1,000 cash, and the key fob for the stolen Honda.

Also located were two (2) loaded semi-automatic firearms: a .40 caliber Glock with a thirty (30) round extended magazine containing three (3) bullets, and a 9 millimeter Taurus with a twelve (12) round magazine containing four (4) bullets.

Both Bennett and Fussell have lengthy criminal histories as Bennett is a supervised

a person with Adult Probation and Fussell is listed on the Deadly Weapon Offender registry Bennett was charged with Interfering with an Officer, Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle, Criminal possession of a Pistol, Possession of Drugs with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Illegal Delivery/Transfer of Prohibited Firearm, and Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine. Bennett was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on October 31, 2022.

Fussell was charged with Interfering with an Officer, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in

Motor Vehicle, Criminal possession of a Pistol, Possession of Drugs with Intent to Sell,

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit,

Illegal Delivery/Transfer of Prohibited Firearm, Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity

Magazine and Larceny 1st Degree. Fussell was held on a $250,000 bond. Fussell was

additionally charged with Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in a Pursuit, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License, and held on an additional $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on October 31, 2022.

