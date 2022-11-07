Fairfield New: Voting Security

#Fairfield CT– Election day is upon us and as such, it is important to reflect on the fact that exercising one’s right to vote is a fundamental principle of our great democracy. The process of going in person to a polling station to cast a vote is seen by many as not only a civic duty, but also a community function. Heading out to the polls provides an opportunity for voters to see friends, neighbors, or even speak to a candidate before or after casting their vote. This process is a natural and important part of our democratic society and must be protected.

As with any event in the Town of Fairfield, the safety of our residents is of the utmost importance. The Fairfield Police Department has received no information that there will be any intentional acts of interference or intimidation at the polls in Fairfield, however, we take this opportunity to remind everyone that we take any voter interference and intimidation very seriously.

Although officers may not always be visibly present in or around the polling stations, our personnel will be hard at work to maintain good order outside polling stations and to ensure that those who want to vote can do so without interference. The men and women of the Fairfield Police Department are committed to protecting the rights of all of our citizens to engage in the democratic process, irrespective of party affiliation or political ideology. Voters can rest assured that no one will be allowed to interfere with, restrict, or deny their right to cast a ballot on Election Day. Both state and federal law offer strong protections to voters, and every election official in Fairfield will be vigilant in protecting our citizens’ right to safely cast their vote without restriction.

Again, to date there is no information that leads us to believe there will be any issues at polling stations, however, on occasion incidents do arise in the vicinity of polling stations that may lead to complaints and our officers stand ready to respond to and investigate any such incidents.

The Town of Fairfield has enjoyed a great history of orderly and professionally run elections and we aim to continue that history this Election Day!

On behalf of the men and women of the Fairfield Police Department, I wish you a safe and successful Election Day!

