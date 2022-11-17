OFFICE OF POLICY AND MANAGEMENT COMPLETES REVIEW OF NATIVE AMERICAN SCHOOL NAMES, IMAGES, AND SYMBOLS

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management (OPM) today announced that it has completed a review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, or traditions as mascots, nicknames, logos, and team names as outlined in Section 63 of June Special Session Public Act 21-2.

Following that review, it has been determined that three schools are not in compliance with the statute and the municipalities and are ineligible to receive grant funding provided by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund, including:

the Canton High School Warriors;

the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals; and

the Windsor High School Warriors.

Canton and Windsor do not receive funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund under the current grant legislation. Killingly was slated to receive $94,184 from the fund, but it will not receive funding as a result of noncompliance with the state statute. Each of these municipalities and superintendents have self-certified to OPM that they intend to retain their name, symbol, or image that depicts, refers to, or is associated with Native American tribes, individuals, customs, or traditions without the permission of a recognized tribe.

“Pursuant to the statute, the Office of Policy and Management carefully reviewed each submission from every municipality and school district in the state, which included every public elementary, middle, and high school,” said OPM Secretary Jeffrey Beckham. “Three schools, Canton High School, Killingly High School, and Windsor High School all certified that they will continue using Native American names, images, or symbols, and as a result those schools are ineligible to receive grants provided by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund.”

Five other schools use Native American names, images, or symbols, but have received consent from recognized tribes to continue their use. Those schools are:

Derby High School;

Derby Middle School;

R.A.I.S.E. Academy in Derby;

Mohegan Elementary School in Montville; and

Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford.

