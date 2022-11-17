Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

OFFICE OF POLICY AND MANAGEMENT COMPLETES REVIEW OF NATIVE AMERICAN SCHOOL NAMES, IMAGES, AND SYMBOLS

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 17, 2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management (OPM) today announced that it has completed a review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, or traditions as mascots, nicknames, logos, and team names as outlined in Section 63 of June Special Session Public Act 21-2.

Following that review, it has been determined that three schools are not in compliance with the statute and the municipalities and are ineligible to receive grant funding provided by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund, including:

  • the Canton High School Warriors;
  • the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals; and
  • the Windsor High School Warriors.

Canton and Windsor do not receive funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund under the current grant legislation. Killingly was slated to receive $94,184 from the fund, but it will not receive funding as a result of noncompliance with the state statute. Each of these municipalities and superintendents have self-certified to OPM that they intend to retain their name, symbol, or image that depicts, refers to, or is associated with Native American tribes, individuals, customs, or traditions without the permission of a recognized tribe.

“Pursuant to the statute, the Office of Policy and Management carefully reviewed each submission from every municipality and school district in the state, which included every public elementary, middle, and high school,” said OPM Secretary Jeffrey Beckham. “Three schools, Canton High School, Killingly High School, and Windsor High School all certified that they will continue using Native American names, images, or symbols, and as a result those schools are ineligible to receive grants provided by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund.”

Five other schools use Native American names, images, or symbols, but have received consent from recognized tribes to continue their use. Those schools are:

  • Derby High School;
  • Derby Middle School;
  • R.A.I.S.E. Academy in Derby;
  • Mohegan Elementary School in Montville; and
  • Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford.

This press release is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Protecting and Expanding Voting Rights, Ensuring All Eligible Americans Can Make Their Voices Heard

Oct 28, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

Oct 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

OFFICE OF POLICY AND MANAGEMENT COMPLETES REVIEW OF NATIVE AMERICAN SCHOOL NAMES, IMAGES, AND SYMBOLS

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Long Island Sound Water Quality

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick