NY MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING DELIVERY PACKAGES IN TRUMBULL

A New York man was arrested Wednesday, January 4, for package thefts from several Trumbull residences. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, New York was charged with Larceny for stealing the packages, which contained Apple products worth more than $8,000.

At about 12:00 p.m., Trumbull police were notified of a male who was taking recently delivered packages from addresses near Inwood Road and Springwood Drive. The suspected male was observed stealing the delivered packages from the exterior of the residences and then getting into a white Mercedes-Benz.

Officers checked the area and eventually located the white Mercedes-Benz parked on the shoulder of Bassick Road, where Felix was the only occupant. Officers spoke with Felix who stated that he was picking up a package for his girlfriend and that she had the package delivered to the wrong address. Felix

was asked for information regarding his girlfriend and he told officers that she lived in the Dominican Republic, but that she had mailed a cell phone to the wrong address. Felix told officers that she had sent him a text message with the tracking information and the shipping address and he was retrieving the package. Felix then showed a text message to investigating officers which listed several different package delivery addresses.

Officers recovered two packages containing Apple I-Phones that were sent to different Trumbull residences, but the names on the packages did not match the residents of those addresses. Also located inside of the white Mercedes-Benz were additional packages containing three (3) additional Apple Pro Max I- Phones, and three (3) Apple Ultra I-Watches that were unused and in their original boxes which had also just been delivered. Felix would not say where these additional Apple products came from. All of the recovered Apple products totaled over $8,000.

Felix was then arrested and charged with Larceny in the Third Degree. He was held on a $10,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on January 13, 2023.

