NARCOTICS TRAFFICKING ARREST

On February 7, 2023, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division and the Tactical Response Team served two arrest warrants on Donald “Showbizz” Flamer and executed a search seizure warrant at his residence on Ely Avenue apartment 2B Norwalk.

The warrants are the result of a year-long investigation into continuing narcotics trafficking by Donald Flamer. Flamer is currently out on bond from an April 13, 2022, narcotics arrest. Flamer posted bail on April 13, 2022, and had conditions of release placed on him. One of the conditions placed on him was that he was ordered to stay away from the Ely Avenue residence and the Roodner Court Housing Complex. Failure to stay away violates the condition of release and is the basis for arrest.

Investigators seized the following today:

21 grams of crack cocaine laced with Fentanyl

25.7 grams of powder cocaine laced with fentanyl

21 glassine folds containing Heroin laced with Fentanyl

45 oxycodone pills

3.5 grams of purple cocaine laced with fentanyl

Arrested: Donald Flamer, 42 of 261 Ely Ave. Apt 2B, Norwalk, CT

Charges:

Five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Five counts of Sale of Narcotics Substance, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Two counts of Possession of Drugs within 200’ of a School/Daycare, Two counts Possession of Controlled Substance within 200’ of a School or Daycare.

Warrant #1 Two counts Criminal Trespass First

Violation of Conditions of Release

Warrant #2 Two counts Criminal Trespass First

Violation of Conditions of Release

Total bond $275,000

Court Date: February 15, 2023