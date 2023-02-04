Norwalk News: Homicide Investigation Shuts Down Route 7

Norwalk, CT (February 4, 2023): On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Troopers assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport responded to a report of one car motor vehicle accident, on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2, in the City of Norwalk.

Upon arrival Troopers located an individual in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. From the evidence on scene, it was determined this was not a motor vehicle accident, but a homicide.

The Western District Major Crime Squad (WDMC) responded to assume the investigation and the New Haven State’s Attorney was notified of this incident. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Route 7 N to Exit 2 and the I-95 North and Southbound entrance ramps to Route 7 N are closed for the purposes of this investigation.

The deceased male has been identified as:

John Gavilanes (DOB: 01/02/1988), of Norwalk, Connecticut

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information or who has a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Olivetti at (203) 696-2563 or nicholas.olivetti@ct.gov. All calls will remain confidential.

