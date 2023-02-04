Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Homicide Investigation Shuts Down Route 7

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 4, 2023

Norwalk, CT (February 4, 2023): On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Troopers assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport responded to a report of one car motor vehicle accident, on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2, in the City of Norwalk.

Upon arrival Troopers located an individual in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. From the evidence on scene, it was determined this was not a motor vehicle accident, but a homicide.

The Western District Major Crime Squad (WDMC) responded to assume the investigation and the New Haven State’s Attorney was notified of this incident. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Route 7 N to Exit 2 and the I-95 North and Southbound entrance ramps to Route 7 N are closed for the purposes of this investigation.

The deceased male has been identified as:

John Gavilanes (DOB: 01/02/1988), of Norwalk, Connecticut

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information or who has a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Olivetti at (203) 696-2563 or nicholas.olivetti@ct.gov. All calls will remain confidential.

This news report is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Apartment Fire

Feb 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

NORWALK NEWS: SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Feb 3, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Food & Beverage Norwalk

“HAVEN HOT CHICKEN” OPENING ITS THIRD LOCATION IN NORWALK

Jan 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Trumbull

Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall

Feb 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Car Hits Transfer Station Gates

Feb 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Homicide Investigation Shuts Down Route 7

Feb 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Weston News: Another Structure Fire

Feb 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick