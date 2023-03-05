Bridgeport News: Teen Kills Delivery Person

2023-03-04@7:30PMish– #Bridgeport CT– Witnesses said they heard 4 gunshots and unconfirmed reports Chinese delivery person was killed by a teen in a botched robbery attempt on Palisades Avenue near the intersection of Boston Avenue. I’m told the delivery person lay there still clutching the bags of food. An unconfirmed report said a Bridgeport Police officer gave chase and captured the teen. Although the homicide is unconfirmed, EMS left the scene without a patient. Detectives are on the scene investigating.