Bridgeport News: Teen Kills Delivery Person

Mar 4, 2023

2023-03-04@7:30PMish– #Bridgeport CT– Witnesses said they heard 4 gunshots and unconfirmed reports Chinese delivery person was killed by a teen in a botched robbery attempt on Palisades Avenue near the intersection of Boston Avenue. I’m told the delivery person lay there still clutching the bags of food. An unconfirmed report said a Bridgeport Police officer gave chase and captured the teen. Although the homicide is unconfirmed, EMS left the scene without a patient. Detectives are on the scene investigating.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

