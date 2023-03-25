Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabbing at Norwalk High School

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 25, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

#Norwalk CT–On March 24, 2023, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call reporting a stabbing at Norwalk High School. The incident resulted in a juvenile victim being transported to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Norwalk Police Department responded promptly to the call and quickly identified the suspects, who were later arrested and charged with various crimes.

The Incident

At around 5:00 PM on March 24, 2023, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call reporting a stabbing at Norwalk High School. Patrol Officers were immediately dispatched to the location and found a juvenile victim on the football field. The officers rendered aid to the victim until Norwalk Hospital EMS arrived on the scene. The victim was then transported to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, officers obtained information that two adult non-student males were loitering in the area of the basketball courts at Naramake Elementary School. According to the witnesses, one of the males, later identified as Tyllis Gay, approached a juvenile on the basketball court and punched him in the face. The other adult male, later identified as Dior Sebastian Bell, approached another juvenile and stabbed him with a knife. Both Gay and Bell then fled the scene. The witnesses reported that both attacks were unprovoked.

The Arrest

The Norwalk Police Department quickly responded to the incident and began searching for the suspects based on the descriptions provided by the witnesses. Tyllis Gay was located nearby and engaged in a foot chase with the officers. However, the officers quickly apprehended him and recovered a knife nearby. Detectives were able to locate Dior Sebastian Bell on Strawberry Hill Avenue and took him into custody.

Charges and Bond

After the arrest, the two suspects were charged with various crimes related to the stabbing incident. Tyllis Gay, 21, of Strawberry Hill Ave., Norwalk, CT, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault First, Assault 3rd, and Loitering in or About School Grounds. His bond was set at $50,000, and his court date was scheduled for 3-31-23. Dior Sebastian Bell, 21, of Strawberry Hill Ave, Norwalk, CT, was charged with Assault First, Conspiracy to Commit Assault First, and Loitering in or About School Grounds. His bond was set at $100,000, and his court date was also scheduled for 3-31-23.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk Police Investigating Armed Robbery and Stolen Car Incident

Mar 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk School Staff Member Arrested for Assaulting Students with Martial Arts Chokehold

Mar 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

#Norwalk News: NARCOTICS AND FIREARMS ARREST

Feb 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabbing at Norwalk High School

Mar 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Juvenile Arrested for Role in Robbery and Murder of Chinese Food Delivery Man

Mar 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

INITIATIVE TO STRENGTHEN TEACHER RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION EFFORTS

Mar 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford Library April 2 CT Post Photographer Ed Brinsko Celebrated

Mar 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick