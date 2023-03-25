Norwalk News: Stabbing at Norwalk High School

#Norwalk CT–On March 24, 2023, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call reporting a stabbing at Norwalk High School. The incident resulted in a juvenile victim being transported to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Norwalk Police Department responded promptly to the call and quickly identified the suspects, who were later arrested and charged with various crimes.

The Incident

At around 5:00 PM on March 24, 2023, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call reporting a stabbing at Norwalk High School. Patrol Officers were immediately dispatched to the location and found a juvenile victim on the football field. The officers rendered aid to the victim until Norwalk Hospital EMS arrived on the scene. The victim was then transported to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, officers obtained information that two adult non-student males were loitering in the area of the basketball courts at Naramake Elementary School. According to the witnesses, one of the males, later identified as Tyllis Gay, approached a juvenile on the basketball court and punched him in the face. The other adult male, later identified as Dior Sebastian Bell, approached another juvenile and stabbed him with a knife. Both Gay and Bell then fled the scene. The witnesses reported that both attacks were unprovoked.

The Arrest

The Norwalk Police Department quickly responded to the incident and began searching for the suspects based on the descriptions provided by the witnesses. Tyllis Gay was located nearby and engaged in a foot chase with the officers. However, the officers quickly apprehended him and recovered a knife nearby. Detectives were able to locate Dior Sebastian Bell on Strawberry Hill Avenue and took him into custody.

Charges and Bond

After the arrest, the two suspects were charged with various crimes related to the stabbing incident. Tyllis Gay, 21, of Strawberry Hill Ave., Norwalk, CT, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault First, Assault 3rd, and Loitering in or About School Grounds. His bond was set at $50,000, and his court date was scheduled for 3-31-23. Dior Sebastian Bell, 21, of Strawberry Hill Ave, Norwalk, CT, was charged with Assault First, Conspiracy to Commit Assault First, and Loitering in or About School Grounds. His bond was set at $100,000, and his court date was also scheduled for 3-31-23.

