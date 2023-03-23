Norwalk Police Investigating Armed Robbery and Stolen Car Incident

The Armed Robbery

#Norwalk CT–On March 22, 2023, at 11:45 PM, a female victim walked into the Norwalk Police Department to report an armed street robbery. She reported that moments prior, she was walking on Henry Street when a red vehicle pulled up alongside her. Two occupants exited the car, with one of them pointing a gun at her while the other hit her in the face with another gun as they attempted to steal her purse. They took her money and fled in the vehicle while the victim ran to the police station to report the incident. The victim was checked by EMS while at police headquarters.

The Stolen Car

Moments later, at 11:49 PM, the Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch Center received a call from a man at the Mobil gas station located at 219 East Avenue, reporting that his vehicle had just been stolen. The vehicle owner reported that he was inside the gas station when he saw two men enter his vehicle and drive off with it, as he had left it running.

Investigation

Norwalk Police Detectives assigned to both incidents developed information that a similar vehicle was used in both locations, leading them to believe that the incidents may be connected. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Bridgeport and transported back to Norwalk Police headquarters for examination.

Call for Public Help

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing, and the Norwalk Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Fitzmaurice of the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3180 or by email at dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org. Anonymous information can also be provided through the methods listed below.

Conclusion

