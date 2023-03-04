Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

2023-03-24 #Norwalk CT–A staff member at Brookside Elementary School was arrested for assaulting three fifth-grade students. On February 24, 2023, the Norwalk Public Schools contacted the Norwalk Police Department about the incident. Stefanie Sanabria, a Math Coach, put a martial arts chokehold on the students in class, causing one to lose consciousness. The School Nurse helped the unconscious student right away. The police started investigating and found out what had happened. On March 3, 2023, the police issued an arrest warrant for Sanabria. The Special Victim’s Unit and Patrol Division arrested Sanabria at her house with the help of the Danbury Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing. Sanabria faces charges of Strangulation 2nd, Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Reckless Endangerment 2nd. Her bond is $20,000, and her court date is on March 10, 2023.

Norwalk

Norwalk School Staff Member Arrested for Assaulting Students with Martial Arts Chokehold

Mar 4, 2023
