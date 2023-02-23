Norwalk News: NARCOTICS AND FIREARMS ARREST

#Norwalk CT– Over the course of the last year the Special Services Division of the Norwalk Police Department conducted a long-term investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and firearms from Ivy Place, Norwalk. Investigators identified Tylon Dubose as the narcotics and firearms trafficker. As a result of the investigation seven arrest warrants were issued for Dubose and a search warrant was issued for his

residence.

On February 22, 2023, Tylon Dubose was arrested and charged with seven arrest warrants. The Special Services Division with the assistance of the Tactical Response Team then executed a search warrant at Ivy Place.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Special Services Division at 203-854-3040.

Arrested: Tylon Dubose, 28 of Ivy Place Norwalk

Charges:

6 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

5 counts of Sale of Narcotics

1 count of Sale of more than 1⁄2 oz of Cocaine

1 count of Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

1 count of Possession of Stolen a Firearm

2 counts of Illegal Transfer of Firearm

2 counts of Firearms Trafficking

2 counts of Illegal Sale of Large Capacity Magazine

1 count Illegal Alteration of Firearm

Total Court Set Bond: $6,753,000