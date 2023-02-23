Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

#Norwalk News: NARCOTICS AND FIREARMS ARREST

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Feb 23, 2023

#Norwalk CT– Over the course of the last year the Special Services Division of the Norwalk Police Department conducted a long-term investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and firearms from Ivy Place, Norwalk. Investigators identified Tylon Dubose as the narcotics and firearms trafficker. As a result of the investigation seven arrest warrants were issued for Dubose and a search warrant was issued for his

residence.

On February 22, 2023, Tylon Dubose was arrested and charged with seven arrest warrants. The Special Services Division with the assistance of the Tactical Response Team then executed a search warrant at Ivy Place.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Special Services Division at 203-854-3040.

Arrested: Tylon Dubose, 28 of Ivy Place Norwalk

Charges:

6 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

5 counts of Sale of Narcotics

1 count of Sale of more than 1⁄2 oz of Cocaine

1 count of Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

1 count of Possession of Stolen a Firearm

2 counts of Illegal Transfer of Firearm

2 counts of Firearms Trafficking

2 counts of Illegal Sale of Large Capacity Magazine

1 count Illegal Alteration of Firearm

Total Court Set Bond: $6,753,000

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

