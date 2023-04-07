Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford News: Bank Robbery Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 7, 2023

#Stratford CT–On 04/05/2023 Scott Watkins age 41 was arrested by warrant for an armed robbery that occurred at the Milford Savings Bank located on Main Street in Paradise Green, Stratford. The robbery occurred on 03/23/2023 at approximately 3pm.

Watkins was charged with Robbery in the Second Degree and Larceny in the Third

Degree. Watkins is currently incarcerated for an unrelated incident and was

arraigned at the time of his arrest in court. During the incident approximately

$2,250 dollars was stolen from the bank.

